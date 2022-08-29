BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Start your engines and brace yourselves for some of the world’s most extreme athletes.

Nitro Circus, the Good, Bad and the Rad Tour is coming to Mirabito Stadium on September 10th. It will be an evening of extreme stunts and possibly crashes.



Nitro Circus has some of the world’s best riders of FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooters, and everything in between.

The show at Mirabito Stadium will be the last one of this season’s tour. The athletes say, on the final show of a tour, they do not hold anything back.

A news conference detailing the event was held at Mirabito Stadium today, August 29th.

Four time Nitro World Games Champion, Ryan Williams joined the news conference, and says that he will be attempting a never before seen trick, here, in Binghamton.

Nitro Circus Performer Ryan WIlliams says, “We do a long tour, and we try to preserve ourselves. So, we’ve been basically, saving up for this point. If we haven’t got a trick done, this is the spot to do it, right here at this stadium. So, it’s going to be one of our best shows, one of our craziest shows. So, if you’re into crashes as well, then you’re gonna probably see it here.”

Williams says that one of his many stunts includes riding a lounge chair down a ramp, and soaring over forty-feet in the air.

Also at today’s news conference was fourteen time X-Games medalist, Josh Sheehan, who says that there is no better way to close out a three-month long tour then the best tricks, in front of thousands of excited fans.

Nitro Circus Performer Josh Sheehan says, “The crowd is what we ride for, we absolutely love it. Even on the motorbikes when the bike’s running, helmets on, we hear the crowd really well. That’s the most rewarding thing, to be able to do something that you’ve worked for years at to perfect, and then to be able to land it in front of thousands of people and hear them screaming, it’s awesome, it’s what we love.”

Sheehan landed the first-ever FMX Triple backflip in 2015.



On September 10th at Mirabito Stadium, the gates will open at 5:30 with the event kicking-off at 7 P.M.

Tickets are starting at $25 and can be purchased at the Visions FCU Box Office at Mirabito Stadium or online at bingrp.com.