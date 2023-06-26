TOWN OF COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Nineveh man is charged with murder after killing his 3-week-old daughter in the Town of Colesville.

This morning, around 5:14, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS responded to 2208 State Route 41 for a report that an adult female and infant had been shot with a crossbow.

The investigation revealed that 26-year-old Patrick Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife, and fired a crossbow while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, Eleanor.

The bolt hit Eleanor in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit before striking the mother in the chest.

Proefriedt allegedly removed the arrow and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene.

Deputies secured the area, located the weapon and attempted lifesaving measures on the infant.

The mother was transported to Wilson Hospital to be treated for her injuries; Eleanor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “Having a newborn child should be the greatest thing in life. It should not push you to commit homicide. And that’s exactly what Mr. Proefriedt did. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a repugnant human being.”

Law enforcement formed a perimeter around the area and eventually found Proefriedt in the woods less than a mile from the residence after his vehicle became stuck in mud.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal contempt and awaits arraignment scheduled for 8 p.m. this evening.