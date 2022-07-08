ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Former Union-Endicott star and NFL veteran Isaiah Kacyvenski came back to town today to resume his annual golf tournament fundraiser for the Children’s Home in Hillcrest.

The Maggie Memorial is named for his mother, Margaret Kulakowski, who spent the first 13 years of her life at the Children’s Home when it was an orphanage in the mid 1900’s.

Each year, Kacyvenski invites other athletes to the event.

This year, former Binghamton and University of North Carolina basketball star King Rice and former Major League Baseball pitcher Joel Bennett were among the attendees.

While the Children’s Home is no longer an orphanage, it continues to offer day and residential services to local children in need.

Kacyvenski said, “taking care of families, kids that have been neglected, sometimes left behind. Loving them and teaching them the right tools to succeed themselves. To be loved as well which is the core thing my Mom was left with during her time in the home.”

This is the 17th year of the tournament which has raised 350 thousand dollars since Kacyvenski founded it while he was still playing in the NFL.