ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Matt Gallagher, Head Coach of the Maine-Endwell Football team, has been named the 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year by the NFL.

The NFL awarded 2 coaches with the recognition, 1 representing each conference.

Gallagher represents the NFC, as he was nominated by the New York Giants.

Maine-Endwell won their second consecutive Class B state championship under Gallagher in 2022, going a perfect 13-0 on the season.

In his career as the Head Coach at Maine-Endwell, Gallagher has a career record of 140-24 and has won 6 state championships in 15 seasons.

The NFL also highlighted Gallagher and the team’s involvement within the Maine-Endwell community and the youth football program.

Gallagher will be rewarded a cash prize, the Maine-Endwell football program will be awarded $15,000 as well.

He also attended the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this past Sunday and will be a guest of the NFL’s at this upcoming Sunday’s Super Bowl in Arizona, also being recognized at the NFL honors.