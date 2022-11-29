BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southern Tier Independence Center is holding a friendly competition to test people’s wit, and to raise awareness and funds for the organization’s mission.

In the basement of STIC’s Binghamton headquarters lies Xscapes, which includes several different themed escape rooms.

STIC invited local media organizations to attempt the ancient Egyptian themed room, titled the Valley of the Kings.

NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce, Noah Holloway, Pat Giblin and myself had one hour to find all 14 pieces of the hieroglyphic, find King Tut’s Tomb, and eventually find an exit.

The Development Director at STIC Todd Fedyshyn says that Xscapes is the organization’s year long fundraiser, and that a 5th room is currently being constructed called The Last Pharaoh Standing.

“It’s an opportunity for one, us to get the word out about this amazing fundraiser, but two, lets put a little bit of fun competition together. I mean we do team building here, I get camps from New York City that come here.”

Fedyshyn says that Xscapes collaborates with Binghamton University’s Computer Science and Engineering programs to create interesting, new additions to the games.

Prices are $25 if you play Valley of the Kings or Exit Protocol, and is $30 for Twilight Zone and Wizard Dragon.

Find more information on the website, xscapes-stic.com.

Fedyshyn says that all of the funds raised throughout the year will go to support the Southern Tier Independence Center.