BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Forum Theatre inducted its newest member onto its Wall of Stars.

Don DeMauro is mostly known for his art, sculptures, poetry, and entrepreneurship.

He started raising his family in Vermont, then moved to Friendsville Pennsylvania, and eventually ended up in Johnson City in the 70’s.

He is a former associate professor of art at Binghamton University.

DeMauro’s paintings have been shown at over 50 national exhibits, including the Whitney Museum of Art and the national portrait gallery at the Smithsonian Institute.

His art is also in permanent collections at places such as Penn State, Cornell, the Brooklyn Museum, the Roberson Museum, and the Library of Congress.

DeMauro is also the founder of the Spool Contemporary Art Space in Johnson City.

Founder of Spool Contemporary Art Space Don DeMauro says, “For that sense of art that we are trying to bring forward. It’s a three letter word like God is. A little hard to place a meaning on it, and yet it has a substance that we’re in need of, it’s imperative, it’s necessary.”

Spool is a not-for-profit organization in the historic Lestershire Spool warehouse. The warehouse is draped in various forms of art from a variety of international, and local artists.

One speaker says that despite all of DeMauro’s accomplishments, you will never hear him take credit for any of it.