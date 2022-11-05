BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Election Day is just three days away, and candidates are making their final push to earn your vote.

Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is running to become to first female sheriff in county history.

Yesterday November 4th, outside of the Broome County Courthouse, Newcomb held a rally to highlight her endorsement from the women voters of Broome County. She says she is running for sheriff to bring transparency and accountability to the job.

Newcomb urged all registered voters to show out on Tuesday and support the variety of women on this year’s ballot.

Captain Kate Newcomb says, “My mother always told me I could do anything I chose to do. She told me I had strong shoulders and a fertile mind. I believed her, and now, the time has come to make history.”

Newcomb has served in the Sheriff’s Office for over thirty years in various positions. As one speaker at the rally said, they believe it is time to put the SHE in sheriff.

Newcomb’s opponent is Senator Fred Akshar.

Tomorrow is the last day of early voting, as polls will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. To find your polling location, for early voting and for election day, visit https://www.broomevotes.com/