NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- As many as 3 people have died following a fatal crash in Newark Valley on Wednesday.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle traveling along Route 38 north of the village struck several pedestrians walking along the roadway.

A life flight medical helicopter was seen leaving the accident scene.

A relative of one of the victims tells NewsChannel 34 that his niece lived in the trailer park adjacent to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will release more information as it becomes available.