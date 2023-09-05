(WIVT/WBGH) – As of Friday, New York State’s cigarette tax is now the highest in the nation.

The one-dollar hike is the first cigarette tax increase since 2010.

The tax is increasing from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack of 20 cigarettes.

According to the American Lung Association, a 10% increase in tobacco prices is expected to decrease usage by 4%.

The latest data from the New York State Department of health says that one in five high-school age youth uses tobacco products.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network expects that the tax will save approximately 15,300 New Yorkers lives and prevent 14,400 youth under the age of 18 from becoming smokers.