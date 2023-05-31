NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers can now register to vote online through a new portal, the NYS Board of Elections announced.

The BOE said the website allows New Yorkers to register to vote for the first time or to update their registration (name, address, or party affiliation). Visit the website by clicking here.

“The Board’s new portal marks the further modernization of New York’s election processes and ensures that New York residents can register online even if they do not have a DMV-issued ID or license,” said BOE Commissioner Douglas Kellner.

According to the BOE, the new portal stems from a 2019 law that allowed for the creation of an online system. The portal is available to any New York resident eligible to vote through the NY.gov platform, which the state said ensures “the highest level of data security”.

After registering online, the information will be sent to the person’s county board of elections to be verified. Altogether, the registration process should take about five days, the BOE said.

The BOE said this online system will help get many more eligible voters registered in New York, saying only 80% are registered as of 2020.

The deadline to register for the June 27, 2023 New York primary elections is June 17.