New York State records lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide positivity rate yesterday was 1.60 percent, the lowest since November 3.

“New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 232,942

– 232,942 Total Positive – 3,725

– 3,725 Percent Positive – 1.60%

– 1.60% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%

– 1.89% Patient Hospitalization – 2,729 (-108)

– 2,729 (-108) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -565

– -565 Patients Newly Admitted – 321

– 321 Number ICU – 658 (-8)

– 658 (-8) Number ICU with Intubation – 417 (-6)

– 417 (-6) Total Discharges – 175,876 (+370)

– 175,876 (+370) Deaths – 25

– 25 Total Deaths – 42,018

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 87 0.01% 30% Central New York 55 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 215 0.02% 40% Long Island 389 0.01% 35% Mid-Hudson 283 0.01% 45% Mohawk Valley 33 0.01% 38% New York City 1305 0.02% 33% North Country 24 0.01% 56% Southern Tier 84 0.01% 49% Western New York 254 0.02% 32% Statewide 2729 0.01% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 241 210 13% Central New York 233 180 23% Finger Lakes 397 221 44% Long Island 848 637 25% Mid-Hudson 665 420 37% Mohawk Valley 97 80 18% New York City 2,551 1904 25% North Country 53 20 62% Southern Tier 115 66 43% Western New York 545 366 33% Statewide 5,745 4104 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.57% 1.50% 1.55% Central New York 1.48% 1.48% 1.50% Finger Lakes 2.87% 2.81% 2.91% Long Island 2.08% 2.05% 1.97% Mid-Hudson 2.13% 2.06% 1.95% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.49% 1.52% New York City 1.94% 1.89% 1.83% North Country 1.84% 1.87% 2.10% Southern Tier 0.76% 0.74% 0.71% Western New York 3.56% 3.49% 3.44% Statewide 1.98% 1.93% 1.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 1.94% 1.88% 1.78% Brooklyn 2.33% 2.28% 2.23% Manhattan 1.12% 1.09% 1.10% Queens 2.08% 2.02% 1.94% Staten Island 2.40% 2.28% 2.21%

Of the 2,036,219 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,159 31 Allegany 3,299 17 Broome 17,975 29 Cattaraugus 5,399 25 Cayuga 6,049 15 Chautauqua 8,635 16 Chemung 7,361 19 Chenango 3,288 20 Clinton 4,693 10 Columbia 3,894 5 Cortland 3,624 2 Delaware 2,266 8 Dutchess 28,698 58 Erie 86,439 272 Essex 1,537 3 Franklin 2,483 12 Fulton 4,215 7 Genesee 5,221 21 Greene 3,255 17 Hamilton 303 0 Herkimer 4,994 7 Jefferson 5,668 33 Lewis 2,557 12 Livingston 4,189 17 Madison 4,385 7 Monroe 63,999 216 Montgomery 4,079 12 Nassau 180,605 232 Niagara 19,138 60 NYC 914,892 1,556 Oneida 21,892 42 Onondaga 37,232 107 Ontario 7,129 18 Orange 47,264 66 Orleans 2,932 9 Oswego 7,221 19 Otsego 3,312 6 Putnam 10,427 11 Rensselaer 10,928 16 Rockland 46,319 51 Saratoga 14,789 29 Schenectady 12,717 29 Schoharie 1,609 9 Schuyler 1,017 3 Seneca 1,934 3 St. Lawrence 6,363 11 Steuben 6,552 23 Suffolk 197,356 261 Sullivan 6,400 14 Tioga 3,578 11 Tompkins 4,151 11 Ulster 13,517 37 Warren 3,488 6 Washington 2,973 11 Wayne 5,457 15 Westchester 127,817 153 Wyoming 3,405 12 Yates 1,141 3

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest one-day death toll since November 13, 2020—bringing the total to 42,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: