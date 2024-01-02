UTICA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite strong gasoline demand over the holiday season as well as the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea, gas prices in New York State ended 2023 with declines.

Although oil markets are continuing to watch for impacts from shippers reliant on the Red Sea to move cargo, AAA Northeast says American refiners are continuing to produce gasoline at a strong clip. As a result, regional inventories are still plentiful even though Americans traveled at record levels between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

AAA’s January 2 survey of fuel prices found that the average gas price in New York is down three cents from last week ($3.37), averaging $3.34 per gallon. Today’s price of gas is 20 cents lower than a month ago ($3.54), and 5 cents lower than January 2, 2023 ($3.39).

New York’s average gas price is 24 cents higher than the national average.

“Ample supply of gasoline is keeping a lid on prices and oil traders seem to be shrugging off the situation in the Red Sea for now,” said Patti Artessa, Director of Public Affairs Outreach for AAA Northeast. “Prices could remain lower for the time being since demand typically cools in January.”

The survey also found the current national average price of gas to be two cents lower than last week ($3.12), averaging $3.10 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 14 cents lower than a month ago ($3.24) and is 11 cents higher than this day last year ($3.21).

For an in-depth look at this week’s AAA report, visit gasprices.aaa.com for more information.