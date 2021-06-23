New York announces 10 new COVID-19 vaccine scholarship winners

April 16, 2021- Buffalo, NY- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation establishing the first-in-the-nation requirement for affordable internet for qualifying low-income families, as proposed in the 2021 State of the State. This legislation requires providers operating in New York State to offer $15/month high-speed internet to low-income families across the state. New Yorkers qualifying for this affordable internet program include households who are eligible or receiving free or reduced-price lunch, supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, Medicaid benefits, the senior citizen or disability rent increase exemptions, or an affordability benefit from a utility. It also requires providers to report to the Public Service Commission annually on their offers and uptake. (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Ten new recipients of the ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive scholarship were announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo during his Wednesday briefing.

New York residents ages 12-17 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are put into a raffle to receive a full scholarship to any New York public college or university, including tuition, room and board, and expenses.

Wednesday’s announcement was the fourth of five rounds of raffles for the incentive scholarship. The fifth round will be announced next week.

The fourth-round winners are:

Madeline Nokland, Orange County

Tejveer Singh, Suffolk County

Isabella Weber, Suffolk County

Audrey Park, Saratoga County

Samantha Spadaro, Dutchess County

Brett Montevecchio, Monroe County

Ford Morrison, Erie County

Emilio Nabli Brau, Brooklyn

Gabrielle Fledderman, Tioga County

Ivy Bloomfield, Brooklyn

“New York is pulling out all the stops to get New Yorkers vaccinated, and a free SUNY or CUNY scholarship is one of the most exciting incentives to get even more shots in arms across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “The winners from this round will receive a potentially life-changing opportunity to get a free college education, while at the same time protecting their families and their communities by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We thank all of the young New Yorkers who have stepped up and taken the vaccine, and I encourage other unvaccinated New Yorkers who are 12 to 17 years of age to do the same.”

Once a 12- to 17-year-old has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a parent or legal guardian can sign them up for the upcoming drawing here. Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation have verified the vaccination status of winners.

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition rate.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for fees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost-of-attendance at SUNY or CUNY colleges.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “We must continue to urge our younger populations to see the benefits of getting vaccinated to get closer to return to normalcy throughout New York and across our campuses. This ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ initiative continues to be a great way to help us achieve this reachable goal. I congratulate the fourth-round winners on receiving a scholarship, and we welcome them to the SUNY family and the many opportunities they will have for a high-quality education and future success.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “Congratulations to the latest winners of the ‘Get a Shot to Make Your Future” drawing. As more young New Yorkers recognize the importance of getting vaccinated, we move closer to vanquishing the pandemic and accelerating the economic recovery of our State and City. Education will be integral to New York’s resurgence, and there has never been a better time to attend a CUNY college and begin building the skills needed to join the region’s workforce and help build back better.”

More information on where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment, is available here.