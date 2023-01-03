JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some people in Johnson City is starting the New Year without a house, as it was engulfed in flames Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:51 p.m. on New Year’s Day, the Johnson City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10-12 Dartmouth Street.

When they arrived, crews faced the heavy fire, overtaking the rear of the three story, multi-family home.

As firefighters moved inside the structure, flames broke through the roof and crews were forced to take defensive positions.

With multiple hose lines, and a ladder truck, the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in roughly two hours.

All three floors suffered major damage, and the three neighboring buildings suffered damage to their siding.

The Red Cross assisted five adults and four children.

There were no serious injuries reported, however, several dogs perished in the blaze.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Johnson City Fire Marshal’s office at 729-0428