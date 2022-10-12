ENDICOTT, NY – An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.

According to Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, Green Mountain Electric Supply is buying the old KMart and will use the structure to warehouse its local wholesale and retail operations.



Vermont-based Green Mountain entered the Greater Binghamton market earlier this year with the acquisition of Dunn Electric on Robinson Street in Binghamton.



It currently has 23 locations across New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.



Back in 2018, the village received $450,000 in Restore New York funding to demolish the former department store.



Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that the building has been deemed structurally sound but that it needs a new roof.



She says she would like to see if the demolition grant can be repurposed to assist Green Mountain with the needed repairs.



Jackson says the electrical supplier has also applied for a grant from Endicott’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative 10 million dollar award.



She says the company plans to replace some of the aging asphalt parking lot with landscaping and create a safe pathway for students walking to nearby Jennie F Snapp Middle School.



The parking lot was built over a former village dump.



Green Mountain did not return our call seeking comment.