New Law Will Improve Pennsylvanians’ Ability to Obtain ID, Update CDL License Requirements

Harrisburg, PA (WETM) – According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a new state law will provide opportunities that will give Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness the ability to be issued a free identification card.

Additionally, Pennsylvanians with visual impairments can receive improved access to obtain a driver’s license and will help improve roadway safety through updated commercial driver’s license requirements.

“This new law makes significant changes to increasing many of our residents’ independence, ultimately enhancing their quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.