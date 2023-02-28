GREENE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new full service restaurant and bar has opened in Greene, addressing a need in the village.

Patocka’s opened at 62 Genesee Street in December.

Owners Gary Parker and his daughter Alexandra Howe call it a gastropub, offering an upscale yet casual dining vibe featuring American cuisine and a full bar.

The menu, designed by a former chef at The Silo Restaurant, features a Reuben sandwich and burgers for lunch and steaks, seafood and chicken for dinner.

The building was constructed in 1892 and was home to a law office until 2008 when Parker purchased it.

He first operated a cafe there, before selling it to new owners.

When it closed, Parker decided to partner with Howe in offering casual dining with quality food.

The exposed brick and original tin ceiling are combined with more modern finishes such as the concrete bar.

Co-Owner Gary Parker says, “It’s very welcoming, very friendly and of course the vibe is very casual and very relaxing. That’s what we aim for and I think we’ve achieved it pretty well.”

The bar features local brews as well as specialty cocktails, including a smoked maple bourbon Manhattan.

Parker and his wife Micki live in Greene and say that other restaurants in the area had closed, leaving the village and surrounding town with just pizzerias and a deli.

Micki says it’s nice to offer a place for special family gatherings, happy hour or date night.

Bookkeeper Micki Parker says, “I just love seeing people out again. It’s been awhile. People haven’t come in town because there hasn’t been any reason to. In addition to that, the pandemic kind of made people have some random practices where they didn’t go out anyway. So, we’ve seen people we haven’t seen in a long time. It’s been so nice.”

Gary Parker says Patocka was his grandparents’ Czech name before they Americanized it in the 60’s.

The family-owned and operated business is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday and Thursday from 11 to 9 and Friday and Saturday from 11 to 10.

There’s a Sunday brunch from 10 to 4 and dinner only on Mondays from 4 to 9.

For more information or online ordering, go to patockas.com.