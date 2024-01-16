BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A historic building on Binghamton’s Southside that was originally constructed as a nursing home is now being utilized to care for a different population in need.

The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County has converted 76 Conklin Avenue into an emergency shelter with support services for women facing challenging circumstances such as homelessness.



Dubbed Southside Manor, the facility is inside the building originally built in 1870 as House of the Good Shepherd, our area’s first nursing home. In recent years, the structure was a fraternity house.



Southside Manor complements other emergency shelter and supportive housing services that the YWCA already provides for women and their families in our community and is expected to help address the critical shortage of shelter beds in the area.



The YWCA is planning a media tour of the facility later this week.