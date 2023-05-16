WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, school officials cut the ribbon on a new effort to improve community health.

The district collaborated with the Broome County Health Department to establish the Community Walking Path around the high school’s campus.

There are three different paths. A beginner path measuring approximately half a mile, a one-mile intermediate path that traverses the athletic fields, and the advanced path which is about a mile and a half and goes around the perimeter of the high school and leads to the lower fields exiting onto Kent Street.

A Public Health Educator at the Health Department, Aimee Chaluisant says that in rural communities such as Windsor, it makes sense to leverage the school’s location as a focal point for better health.

Chaluisant says, “One of the major goals of this grant is to create complete streets and active routes to destinations. That means, creating more walk able, bike-friendly communities. And, as Doctor Andrews mentioned, being in a more rural community, it’s great to have this walking trail at the school district so it can be open to students, staff members and community members.”

Signage has been installed throughout the walking paths to inform visitors about trail options, and to guide walkers along their fitness journey.

The walking path was made possible through the health department’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant.