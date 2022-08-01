BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – VINES and the American Civic Association are collaborating to bring a new garden to a Binghamton neighborhood.

A new free community garden will be built at 105 Oak Street.

The garden will include 18 rentable raised beds, fruit trees, bushes, a compost bin, and flowers.

A public meeting is being held tonight to create a plan that reflects the needs and desires of the community.

VINES Executive Director, Amelia LoDolce says that the garden will bring fresh produce to a group of people who recently lost their only nearby grocery store.

“We have an opportunity to bring beauty to this neighborhood,” LoDolce says. “There are a lot of street trees here already which is really lovely and, you know, neighbors are one of the most important things to them that they get out of the community garden and their neighborhood. If they’re not growing food it’s just bringing life and beauty to the community.”

The garden site will be transformed in only one day but will take years to grow and reach its full potential.

The project plans to break ground on September 9th and should ready for planting by next spring.

For more information email info@vinesgardens.org.