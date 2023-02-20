BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s new fire station is preparing to start answering calls soon.

The new central station located on Court Street downtown is expected to be fully staffed in the coming days.



There is already a fire truck stationed there and some personnel working in the building.



The $6.5 million, 20,000 square foot facility features 5 bays with a drive through design, allowing fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles to enter from the rear and exit out onto Chapman Street, not far from Mirabito Stadium.



The headquarters for Binghamton Fire also boasts bunk areas for firefighters, a kitchen and dining area, and a decontamination room to prevent hazardous toxins from spreading.



A groundbreaking ceremony took place in August 2021.



The new station replaces space in City Hall that was closed in the summer of 2020 over concerns that the weight of the trucks was undermining the integrity of the building which had a basement underneath.



In the interim, the downtown station has been temporarily housed in a former car dealership building at 151 Court Street.



A spokesperson for the city says an official opening date has yet to be set.