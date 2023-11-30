TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State and local leaders gathered with EMS professionals to celebrate new legislation that will change the way ambulance providers are paid for their services.

Governor Hochul recently signed the Direct Pay bill into law, co-sponsored by Senator Lea Webb and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

The providers will be paid directly by insurance companies, whereas currently, payments are sent to the patient who received the service, instead of to the ambulance.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says that in many instances, the check never gets to the provider, resulting in a financial loss.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says, “If I did that, and I took an ambulance ride to the hospital, before this bill, my insurance company would give me the money, and then I would have to pay the ambulance. And, I would do that, and I think most people would do that, but not everybody does that.”

Last month, the same group of leaders participated in a Day of Action, joining others from across upstate and calling on the Governor to sign the bill.

Lupardo says that the State Legislature will now turn their attention to a bill that would officially label EMS providers as an essential service similar to police and fire.