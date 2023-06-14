BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Employees at Key Bank spent the day volunteering out in the community as neighbors helping neighbors.

Yesterday was Key Bank’s 32nd annual neighbors make the difference day.

Every year, Key bank employees take a half day and volunteer time and service at various organizations.

For the second year in a row, local Key bank branches spent the day at the CHOW Warehouse, organizing food and stocking the shelves.

Branch Manager, James Clingerman says that his team recognizes the food shortage across the Southern Tier, and unanimously decided to lend a hand there.

Clingerman says, “We talk about it months and months prior, we even talk about it right after, like tomorrow we’ll talk about it like where are we going to go next year? So, the anticipation is almost like an annual thing. We look forward to and take time to take careful consideration of who we are going to impact, what the impact is, and ultimately decide on how much fun we’re going to have.”

Across the country, Key Bank employees volunteered at more than 500 projects in the neighborhoods where they live and work.

Some of which included building playgrounds, painting houses, weeding gardens, and cleaning up public parks.