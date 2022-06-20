ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – First responders were dispatched to Highland Park on Friday in response to a report of a child drowning.

When New York State Police arrived, a 12 year-old boy had been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and was receiving C-P-R. The boy was not breathing and had no pulse.



Volunteers from the Endwell Fire Department applied an A-E-D and a Lucas Device, which provided automated chest compressions. The boy began breathing and did have a pulse when he was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.



Wnbf.com is reporting that the boy is a middle-school student at Johnson City and was on a school field trip at the time of the incident.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to the school district for comment, but has not received any response.