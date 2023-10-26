JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over the next two weekends, NewsChannel 34’s Roy Santa Croce will be getting chills, as he stars as Danny Zuko in a local production of the iconic musical, Grease.

He brought his camera to rehearsal to show us a sneak peak of what we can expect from him and the entire cast.

Standing Room Only Productions, AKA, SRO, is putting on Grease at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, and you don’t want to miss it.

Not only because one of your favorite news personalities is playing the male lead, Danny Zuko, but because of all the vibrant characters, choreography, and incredible talent.

Grease tells the story of students at Rydell High School back in the 50’s as they navigate teenage drama and relationships.

Assistant Director, Sarah Wallikas says “Our framework for our production of Grease is based in a reunion. So, when audiences come in, they are entering a class reunion, a ten-year class reunion, after the characters from Grease have graduated from Rydell High. And you’ll actually see the characters transform from their ten-year reunion version characters to their classic Grease selves.”

Sandy is the female lead in the show, and it just so happens that she is being played by another local TV personality, Kaitlin Pearson, the evening anchor at WBNG.

During the day, we’re competing for ratings, but in the evenings, we set our differences aside, and transform into high school sweethearts, reminiscing over those unforgettable “Summer Nights.”

Kaitlin Pearson playing Sandy says, “We’re on TV at the same time. So, we don’t normally get to interact and hang out, and being able to explore Danny and Sandy together has been super awesome.”

The show will be performed in the round, meaning the audience encircles the actors on stage. The round creates a more intimate and engaging environment for the audience and there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Wallikas says, “I think Grease sort of benefits from that immersive feel. So, how many times have you seen that movie and you just want to be a part of it, you want to sing those songs, you want to dance with the characters, you’ll actually be able to do that with our production of Grease.”

The characters in the musical are the same as in the movie, and it’s the same music that you grew up on and have grown to love.

So, don’t think just because you’ve seen the movie countless times, that you know everything there is to know about Grease, you’ve got to experience it live.

Kaitlin Pearson says, “It’s everything you love about the movie, and then some. Because you have all of the songs that you love. “Summer Nights”, “You’re The One That I Want,” but then you also get some songs from characters that you maybe don’t get to experience as much in the movie.”

Tickets are $25 or $23 for seniors and students.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Visit SROProductionsOnline.com to purchase tickets.