(WIVT/WBGH) – A bestselling author and national keynote speaker is hosting a lecture tomorrow evening focused on better understanding our own identity.

John Perricone has been invited to speak in all fifty states, abroad, and tomorrow evening, will be in Maine-Endwell High School’s auditorium.

The lecture is called “developing a philosophical identity”.

He says the event is an interactive conversation with the audience with a series of introspective exercises designed to better understand the path in life that they have chosen.

Perricone says that too often, people get lost in their day-to-day duties, and lose sight of their passion for their work.

Keynote Speaker, John Perricone says, “So, the big question that I’ll be posing to my audience tomorrow night is not, what is the meaning of life, but rather, what is the meaning of your life. And the answer to that question is unique to every person that is going to be sitting in that audience. And it’s a deeply rewarding conversation that I get to facilitate. Where I do my very best to affirm the humanity of every person sitting in that room.”

He says the conversation is for people ages 16 and up. The event is also raising funds for ME’s MEALS Program.

Admission is $10 or you can bring a non-perishable food item to count as your admission.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and Perricone is expected to start speaking at around 6.