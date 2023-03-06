BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The month of March is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month and as of last week, a symbol is flying above city hall to remind us of their contributions.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham held a news conference and a flag raising, officially proclaiming March as Women’s History Month in the city.

Kraham was joined by the Broome County Status of Women Council, and other local female leaders.

The national theme for this year’s campaign is celebrating women who tell their stories.

Council member Aviva Friedman says that generally, when a group is honored with a flag raising, it means that historically, they have been overlooked and undervalued.

Council member Aviva Friedman says, “Women, particularly when it comes to storytelling, I think that, storytelling and famous story tellers are at the forefront. They’re given podiums and microphones and things like that and are not often given the credit that they deserve.”

Friedman went on to say that she, herself, is humbled to be able to share her own story, in keeping with this year’s theme of storytelling.

Kraham handed the proclamation over to the president of the Broome County Status of Women, Heather Micha.

Micha says that in 1848, Broome County was a leader in the women’s suffrage movement.