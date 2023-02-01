BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Heart Association is challenging every household in the Southern Tier to educate themselves about CPR and how to keep your heart healthy.

February is American Heart Month, a time to shine the spotlight on heart disease, the number one cause of death in America.

Security Mutual Life Insurance held a news conference this morning to let the community know that this Friday, February 3rd, is National Wear Red Day.

The Security Mutual Life building will be shining red to show support.

This year’s heart walk will be held at Otsiningo Park on Sunday, April 23rd.

Franklin Fry is the executive director of the Greater Syracuse, American Heart Association and says with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, hearts don’t always symbolize romance.

Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse American Heart Association, Franklin Fry says, “We hope every time you see a heart, it also is about care. And we hope that every time you see a heart or the color red, you think about what you can do to care for your heart, not just this month but throughout the year.”

Fry says that the AHA is challenging every house in the southern tier to have at least one person who is educated and trained in hands-only CPR.

He says that every year, over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital.

To find a training class near you, or to find more information about CPR, visit Heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR.