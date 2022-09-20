BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today is a national civic holiday dedicated to preparing the public for the midterms and election coming up.

September 20th is National Voter Registration Day.



Today at the Broome County Public Library and the YMCA of Binghamton, the League of Women Voters were set-up to assist people with registering to vote.



People can sign up to vote, or if they are already registered, check their current registration status and adjust any changes in address, name, or political affiliation.



The adult services librarian, Gillian Friedlander says that there has been a steady traffic of new voters registering.

Gillian Friedlander, Adult Services Librarian, at Broome County Public Library says, “It’s a way to get people registered so they can have their voices heard, which is very important. And helping people realize that their voice matters in this process. We serve a population that should have a voice in our elections, where issues are largely affecting them.”

This is the 9th year that National Voter Registration Day has been considered a national holiday.



If you were not able to register today, you can always stop by the Broome County Library to receive an application and more information.



Friday October 14th is the last day to register.