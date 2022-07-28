WIVT/WBGH – Multiple Binghamton City Parks will be hosting a nationwide community building program next week.

The National Night Out is an annual, nationwide program that promotes police and community partnerships and making safer neighborhoods.

Pastor at Hands of Hope Ministries and coordinator of Binghamton’s National Night Out, Henry Ausby, says that he brought the event to the region back in 1996.

There will be food, drinks, music, raffles, games, police demonstrations, and more.

The event will be held this upcoming Tuesday, August 2nd at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ausby says that there is even a Pfizer tent set up for individuals to receive the COVID vaccine. He says another major aspect of the event is to make sure our communities are remaining healthy.

Henry Ausby says, “We join together, we come together to encourage one another, to lift one another up, and to send a message really to criminals letting them know. We are united and we are dedicated to make sure that our community stays safe, healthy, drug and violence free.”

Ausby says there are over 16,400 communities across the country that all participate in National Night Out day on August 2nd.

There will be bounce houses, sock hop competitions, and plenty for the kids. Ausby says that this is a great opportunity to come together as a community and get to meet your local police force and neighbors.

Reverend and coordinator of National Night Out, Henry Ausby says, “No matter what area of the city they are happening in they are all of our problems. And it’s going to take all of us working together to solve those problems. So that’s my pitch to the whole community. We need you to come out, and do your part and helping us end this fight. It’s a great fight, it’s a war actually against drugs violence and crime.”

Ausby says the nationwide motto is gives drug and crime a going-away party.

On Tuesday, the event will be going on simultaneously at three different parks including Rec park, Fairview park, and Cheri A. Lindsey.

For more information, you can contact reverend Ausby by phone at 765-3491.