ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Next week, communities around the country will gather and connect with their neighbors and local law enforcement to foster stronger relationship.

One of the National Night Out events will take place at West Endicott Park this Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Night Out started in the late 70’s as a way to build bridges between people in the community and the police. The West Endicott event will be a big picnic with food, games, puzzles and prizes with local law enforcement joining in on the fun and giving safety demonstrations. Chairwoman of National Night Out Deanna Caiati says if you want your children to grow up in an environment where they know their local police on a personal level, then come out to NNO.

Chairwoman of NNO Deanna Caiati says “I want to bring the community together with the police and like I said build bridges. I want them to be able to say ‘There’s Chief Gary he’s my friend’ ‘There’s Craig he’s my friend’. And that’s really what it’s about, celebrating neighborhoods and bringing us together with first responders. And in light of COVID and locking us up for three years, so needed.”

New York State Troopers will be at the park teaching safety rollovers, while Endicott Police show off Spot the robotic dog, a robot that can sniff out and track bombs. Weis will be supplying food for the event and CHOW will be giving out free groceries until its truck is empty.

Community members will be able to share a night of entertainment and fun with law enforcement at a variety of other NNO events across the county. Some of the celebrations include:

Johnson City

Community members are invited to the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., to listen to free music, play games, participate in activities, and learn about the Johnson City Police Department.

Endwell

From 4:30 to 8 p.m., guests are invited to the Endwell United Methodist Church for an evening of free fun, food, games, and prizes. Musical entertainment will be provided by Maine Community Band and Southertiersman Chorus. There will also be a live DJ and karate demonstration. Local organizations and businesses will also be available to provide information on their services.

Owego

Starting at 5 p.m. in the infield at Marvin Park in Owego, an NNO event featuring food, music, and entertainment will be provided by first responders, who will be on hand at the event. There will be a bouncy house, a dunk tank, a K-9 demonstration, helicopter landing. The police department’s chaplain, Senior Pastor Jay Geistdorfer of the Owego Church of the Nazarene, will be setting up a tent to collect for the areas homeless. Recommended as a donation that can be dropped off at the event are backpacks (new only) filled with items such as a flashlight (with batteries), snack bars, a cell phone gift card, and any personal care items that might be utilized on the go.