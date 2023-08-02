BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Parks across Binghamton celebrated National Night Out yesterday by getting people out for a day of community building and fun.

Fairview, Columbus, Recreation and Cheri Lindsey Parks all held their individual festivities for National Night Out with free parking, food and games.

The goal of Night Out is to build community relationships, and getting to know your neighbor and local first responders.

Local police and firefighters made appearances to mingle and mix with the crowd as well as to teach safety lessons.

Cheri Lindsey Park had a bouncy house and invited local vendors to set up tables for their businesses.

Pastor at Rivers of Life Ministry Joseph Williams the third says Night Out is about caring for our community and building each other up.

Pastor at Rivers of Life Ministry Joseph Williams the third says “There’s so many things that are going on in our community. People are hurting, they’re living paycheck to paycheck, the children are hurting, and this is a time to come in an enjoy themselves and just rest, from all the hubub.”

The festivities ran from 5 to 9 PM at all four parks as well as in other communities across our region.

National Night Out is a nation wide celebration that has been going on for forty years, but in Binghamton for only twenty three years.

NNO is a chance to get out and get to know your neighbors and first responders on a more personal level, helping to create strong bonds and relationships within our community.