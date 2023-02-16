UPDATE FEB. 16 (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that three people died and another was hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Newark Valley Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old man—the only person in the SUV—was driving south on SR38 around 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 16 and hit the four pedestrians walking on the shoulder. As a result, John Stephens (66), Kurtis Acker (25), and Doreen Wood (52) were killed. A 27-year-old woman was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in critical condition. The police report said all four were from Newark Valley.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the crash, who saw the accident, or who saw the black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV in the area is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle accident in Newark Valley that hit multiple pedestrians on Wednesday.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on the south end of Brown Road and state route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley.

The crash is still under investigation at this time, but police have said that multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on state route 38.

At this time, state route 38 remains closed between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road as the investigation continues.

