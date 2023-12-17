TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An emergency meeting is being held Monday at 5 p.m. at the Town of Chenango Hall to discuss next steps after the Town Clerk and her two deputies abruptly resigned on Friday.

According to Interim Supervisor Mike Lumsden, Clerk Lizanne Tiesi-Korinek and her 2 deputies presented their resignations Friday at 4:50 p.m. leaving the town without a clerk.

Lumsden says Monday’s meeting of the board is to discuss next steps to appoint an interim clerk for the appointed position.

He says that the neighboring Town of Fenton has offered to temporarily provide licenses such as hunting, fishing and marriage, to residents who need them.

Lumsden encouraged any town resident who might be interested in the position to attend the meeting.

This is the latest development in what has been a chaotic year at the town.

Back in September, Supervisor Jo Anne Klenovic resigned following months of wrangling with the board whose meetings had become contentious.

Deputy Supervisor Jim DiMascio took over temporarily but stated that he could not hold the position long due to the demands of his full-time job.

After failing to find another board member willing to serve as Supervisor until next November’s special election, the board solicited applications from the public.

Lumsden, a citizen watchdog and frequent critic of Klenovic and the town administration was the only person to apply and was appointed unanimously on November 29.