BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The family of a Binghamton murder victim say they’re relieved to know her killer will never walk free again.

Family and friends of Alison Salisbury joined Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak today following the sentencing of 48 year-old Lance Johnson.

Broome County Court Judge Joe Cawley gave Johnson the maximum on each count he was convicted of and had some of the sentences run consecutively brings the total to more than 70 years to life in state prison.

Salisbury was shot in the parking lot of 1205 Conklin Road at about 12:20 a.m. on August 7th, 2020 and declared dead at the scene.

Johnson also wounded his former girlfriend Shannon Brooks in the hand with a semiautomatic handgun.

Korchak says that Johnson had been stalking Brooks for more than a month prior to the shooting.

Brooks and Salisbury were dating at the time of the murder.

Korchak says Johnson had a long rap sheet even prior to the killing.

“There comes a point in time when someone has to be put away when they’re a danger to the community. We wish this day didn’t happen, we wish we weren’t here mourning Alison. We mourn with her family, we send our condolences to them as well as to Shannon and everyone involved with this case.”

A jury took only 2 hours to find Johnson guilty on murder, attempted murder, stalking, tampering with evidence and weapons charges at his trial in July.

He’s been to prison before for domestic violence incidents with former partners.

Salisbury’s mother Tina Torto says Alison was very protective of her friends and family.

“She was fun, loving. She cared for everyone in her life deeply, a lot of time more than she cared for herself. She was a loving aunt. She had many nieces and nephews and they all loved her and they all miss her.”

Torto says it’s comforting to know that Johnson will never be free again to harm others.

Salisbury’s family and friends hold an annual memorial golf tournament in her name, designed a float in this year’s Saint Patrick’s Parade in her honor and hope to sponsor something in her name at the Discovery Center.

They say she loved Parade Day and taking her nieces and nephews to the Discovery Center.