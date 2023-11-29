BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Police was assisted by the U-S Marshal’s to arrest a man wanted for murder.

Yesterday at approximately 11:45 A.M. Binghamton Police, the Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Binghamton Metro SWAT responded to 68 Thorp Street in the City of Binghamton in search of a wanted male.

The man is 24-year-old Nathan N.J. Williams Junior who is wanted for his connection with the murder of 25-year-old Molique Dawson this past July on Adams Avenue in Endicott.

Police say that for the safety of the residents in the surrounding area, several residences were evacuated, and the roadways and sidewalks were closed off.

Police say that tear gas was deployed, but no shots were fired.

At approximately 5:30 yesterday evening, Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility.