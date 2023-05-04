BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and the Mercy House of the Southern Tier is spending it by honoring a founding member of the organization.

This Sunday will be Mercy House’s second annual Mother’s Day Tea celebration.

The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for Mercy House and celebrates the legacy of the late Cheryl Monachino.

Cheryl was diagnosed with terminal cancer at 59 while she was the president of board and spent her final days at the Mercy House.

Executive Director of the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, Linda Cerra says, “She loved tea, so what better way then to honor her with this. To a whole different level though. So, we have 326 attendees that will join us on Sunday from two to five. So, we dress up, we wear the hats or the fascinators that go into the hair and its just fun and something different to do.”

The event features a high tea menu, with champagne, hors d’oeuvres, scones, petite sandwiches and desserts all served family-style.

There will be several raffle baskets, children’s activities for the kids, music, and a wine pull.

Their goal was 300 attendees, and Cerra says they sold out last week.