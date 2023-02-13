TODAY:

A quiet start to our week with sunshine to start our day. Passing clouds this afternoon with a weak cold front entering the region. For this evening and early overnight, a stray shower is possible. Winds are a bit breezy out of the west today as well.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy tonight but we stay dry. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny again for Tuesday and temperatures stay mild. Showers move in Tuesday night and we see increasing clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Winds increase by midweek and for the end of the week. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and we stay dry. Our weather pattern gets a little more unsettled Thursday and Friday with showers moving in. This is with an area of low pressure moving through. Dry and quiet for the weekend. Some sunshine for Saturday before clouds filter back in Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

