BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A group of local students started their own company, and in just over six weeks, were able to turn a profit, and donate over $4,000 to charity.

The New Visions Business Academy, through Broome-Tioga BOCES, includes 14 students from surrounding districts who work together to make their own product and operate their own company.

This year, the students named their company Venture Prize.

Each student is a part of the finance, marketing, supply chain, or sales departments.

The company wanted to create a product that is centered around our region.

They decided to sell puzzles of pictures taken around Broome County, as well as note cards featuring photos of downtown Binghamton.

Marketing Specialist at Venture Prize Jillian Barnes says, “A lot of the landmarks that I took pictures of, people see every day, but they don’t really understand the history behind them, and so, to be able to showcase that in my photography was really rewarding. And I wanted to produce images that people were familiar with. I wanted them to see them and distinctly know that that was taken in Binghamton, and so I think I was really successful in that goal.”

Venture Prize set the program record for the most total revenue, totaling $9,110.

The students make commission with every sale.

After liquidating the company, each student walked away with at least $40.

In the end, the company was able to donate $4,500 dollars to five local charities, including A Room to Heal, Outreach Ministries, Binghamton Rescue Mission, Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, and CHOW.