GREENE, NY – A local summer program is creating a public art piece that will forever be a part of the community.

Greene Central School District’s JRC Summer Program is hard at work crafting a mosaic that will add on to the wall at the local Ball Flats Park.

The mosaic is themed around Greene’s annual Labor Day Picnic celebration. Including depictions of fireworks, the tractor pull, a vintage car, and the American Flag.



Greene’s Labor Day Picnic has been running for over 100 years.

Mosaic artist Emily Jablon says, anyone can join the project, despite your level of experience.

Mosaic Artist Emily Jablon says, “Honestly, I think this is one of the most important mosaics I’ve ever done. This is the second part of the wall, but when I did this in 2019 for the Labor Day Picnic and I realized how much it meant to the entire community, I was blown away.”

Jablon says that roughly 50 to 75 kids are involved in this year’s mosaic.



The program in 2019 covered approximately 260 square feet of the scout-house at the Ball Flats.



This year, Jablon says that they are on track to craft an additional 260 square feet of mosaic.

The program is open to the community as well.

Anyone can stop by the Greene High School cafeteria on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. to add your touch to the community project.