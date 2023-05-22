(WIVT/WBGH) – The woman who severely injured a Sidney girl while driving drunk broke down in tears while admitting her crime today.

32 year-old Courtni Baker pled guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated in Delaware County Court today.

While Baker admitted to getting drunk at a local bar that day, she says she doesn’t remember anything regarding the hit and run crash itself.

At 2:30 in the afternoon on February 15th, Baker struck 14-year-old Anielle “AK” McEwan-Lomnicki as the 8th grader was walking home from Sidney Middle School in the neighborhood where they both live.

Baker admitted in court that she began consuming vodka drinks at Ermeti’s Community Lounge when the bar opened at 11am and was drunk when she left three and a half hours later to drive home in her mother’s car.

Investigators say she later registered a .24 blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Baker faces 4-12 years in prison at her sentencing in September.

Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith says that prison term is just one step down from the 5-15 maximum she would have faced had the case gone to trial.

Smith says, “Close to the maximum and it gives closure to the family. She waived her right to appeal and it’s done now instead of having a trial 3 to 4 months from now. I’m confident we would have been successful at a trial but I think it’s meaningful to the victim and the victim’s family to have her go under oath and say, ‘Yes, I did that and I caused those injuries.'”

Baker did not recall the circumstances of the crash but according to Sidney Police, Baker initially left the scene, leaving AK lying unconscious and badly injured from a head wound. Neighbors called 911. Baker later returned to the scene and, according to police reports, collected AK’s book bag and one of her shoes and placed them in her vehicle.

Smith says two other factors that impacted the sentence are Baker’s lack of a felony criminal record and the fact that New York does not classify aggravated vehicular assault as a violent crime.