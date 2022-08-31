BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new airline is promising low-cost non-stop flights from Binghamton to Orlando and Fort Myers starting in November.

Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.

It’s offering 4 flights per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays with introductory fares of 79 dollars one way starting November 16th.

Since April 2021, Avelo has focused on smaller, under-served airports with flights to hubs in Orlando, New Haven, Connecticut and Hollywood, California.

Communications Manager Courtney Goff said the small convenient airports and affordable prices will attract passengers from outside Greater Binghamton.

“We think our low fares and our convenient service are going to be a draw to everyone, not only in the Southern Tier, but reaching into Pennsylvania as well as up north to the Syracuse area. We think that our great value and the fact that you can have a convenient experience in an airport is going to be a big draw.”

Avelo only flies non-stop, so there are no connections that can lead to cancellations, delays and lost baggage.

The carrier has 11 Boeing 737 jets that seat between 150 and 190 passengers.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was one of several community leaders who celebrated the announcement but cautioned that Binghamton travelers will need to use the service in order to sustain it.

Garnar said, “It’s been 20 years since we’ve announced new service at BGM. And this is a commitment that I made when I first came into office to the people of Broome County. I said, ‘We are going to work to turn this airport around.'”

The plans are to fly year-round to Orlando with flights to Fort Myers during the busy winter season.

Each Wednesday and Saturday, flights will leave Binghamton for Fort Myers in the morning and leave for Orlando in the late afternoon.

Return flights leave Fort Myers in the morning and Orlando in the late afternoon.

Goff said that fares may increase during peak travel season, but that the airline regularly offers promo codes to email subscribers as well as Free Ticket Tuesdays on Instagram.

Bookings for the flights began today at aveloair.com.