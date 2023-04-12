VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite repeated claims from the owner of a Vestal Parkway hotel that it’s not for sale, a New Jersey developer is sharing additional details about its plans for a high-end student housing complex on the site.

NewsChannel 34 spoke with an executive from Aptitude Development who says the firm is excited to bring its luxury student housing concept to the current location of Quality Inn and Suites, located across from the Binghamton University campus.

Aptitude says the 5 story, 176 unit, 550 bed complex will include a mixture of apartment configurations from studios through 4 bedrooms.

All boast class A finishes and amenities including expansive gyms and study lounges with an emphasis on health and wellness.

Aptitude plans to build the project under its brand called The Marshall.

There are similar Marshall complexes in Syracuse and Rochester, and one called the Ithacan in Ithaca, all adjacent to college campuses.

However, the executive says this project will have a more modern look and first-of-its-kind features in the Greater Binghamton market.

While other Marshall complexes are managed by Landmark Properties, Aptitude says a management company for The Marshall Binghamton has not yet been selected.

Aptitude says it has not yet closed on the purchase of the Quality Inn site, but once it does, it plans to move quickly to secure the necessary approvals, demolish the old hotel and start construction.

It plans to offer re-employment opportunities to hotel staff as the housing complex will require 10 to 15 workers to run it once its built.

The Quality Inn is owned by Gokulesh Hospitality NY and owner Jay Shah continues to insist that the property is not for sale