BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Marc Molinaro recapped his freshman year in Congress and released his 2023 progress report.

Congressman Molinaro held a news conference last week to highlight the work he did last year, and to preview what’s in store for 2024.

He says that in the past year, he participated in over 25 town hall meetings or listening sessions, visited over 100 towns in the 19th district, and spoke with thousands of New Yorkers.

Molinaro says this year, he spent more time in D.C. than he would’ve liked to, due to conflicts like the debt ceiling and appointing a new Speaker of the House.

As he did exactly one year ago when he took office, Molinaro is calling on his constituents to provide feedback.

Congressman Marc Molinaro says, “Our job here is to ask how we can help. And so, I’m asking the residents of the 19th Congressional District to speak up yet again. Republican, Democrat, Independent, left, right or in the middle. We want to continue to hear from the people I serve, the people I work for, the people who pay the bills, to make sure that we’re advocating for the things that they care about.”

Molinaro says that in his first year, he helped recover 67 million dollars for New Yorkers.

He reiterated the importance of establishing stronger programs to combat addiction and bolster mental health services.

He says that in 2023, there were more overdose deaths across the Southern Tier than ever before.