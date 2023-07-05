BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro came to town today to talk with local health experts to brainstorm ways to combat the growing mental health and addiction crisis.

Molinaro hosted a roundtable discussion at the Broome County Public Library this afternoon.

Participants included care providers, law enforcement, and public officials.

The roundtable was focused on identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the current health care system, such as increasing access, lowering costs, and making a more universal language for applications.

The Commissioner of Broome County’s Department of Social Services and Mental Health, Nancy Williams says that trends in recent years are worsening.

Williams says, “We’ve seen an increase in mental health disorders, people identifying that they’re experiencing mental health disorders, as well as substance use disorders. I feel in Broome County, we have a very rich group of resources to address these issues, however, I think post COVID, everyone is struggling.”

Molinaro says that there is not one family in the country that is not impacted by either substance use disorder or mental health issues.

The Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator at the Broome County Health Department, Marissa Knapp says that overdoses are happening more frequently.

Knapp says, “Just in the month of June alone, we saw a suspected number of ten fatal overdoses. So, these are our mothers our fathers our neighbors our friends. Substance use disorders don’t discriminate, so we really want to make sure we’re having these conversations and we’re supporting people both, not only that have a substance use disorder, but love someone with a substance use disorder.”

The roundtable members gave Molinaro suggestions on how to make the health care system more navigable and inclusive.