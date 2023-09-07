BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro held a resource fair for seniors that brought together a variety of services under one roof.

The fair was held yesterday at the American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton.

The event gave attendees an opportunity to meet with Molinaro’s service team and resolve issues they might be having with federal agencies such as the VA, IRS and Social Security.

Several organizations set up tables at the event including the Broome County Office for the Aging, the Health Department, Action for Older Persons, and others.

Molinaro says that a lot of seniors do not know that these services are out there, so he wanted to bring them together as a one-stop-shop for information.

Congressman Marc Molinaro says, “Make sure that they’re getting the support, the service, the resources they deserve and need. In Upstate New York, that also means, and we’ve heard it from many seniors, and I know it, there’s a concern regarding isolation. So, how do I access transportation, what do I do to plan for housing. And maybe I’m dealing with this isolation, this loneliness, what other social activities exist to make those connections?”

Molinaro says that local senior facilities brought buses to the event, and some were even filing in off the street.

He says having the seniors connect with one another is just as important as highlighting the resources in our area.