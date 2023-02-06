BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is placing his main district office in downtown Binghamton in a familiar location.

Molinaro’s district staff will be working out of Suite 210, on the second floor of the MetroCenter located at 49 Court Street.

It’s the same office that 3 previous members of Congress, Claudia Tenney, Anthony Brindisi and Richard Hanna, have all used.

The freshman Republican says people can seek assistance with issues they may be having with Social Security, the IRS, the Veterans Administration or other federal agencies.

Molinaro will also staff an office in the Greene County hamlet of Leeds.

Plus, there are 3 locations in Hancock, Liberty and Oneonta where constituents can receive staff assistance by appointment.

You can find all of the addresses below.