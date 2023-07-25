BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – U.S. Rep Molinaro announces federal funding to support substance use treatment and prevention efforts in Tioga and Chenango county.

Marc Molinaro announced that $120,000 in federal funding is going to the Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Chenango Health Network, Inc. to support addiction treatment and efforts to prevent underage drinking. The funding is available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Center for Substance Abuse Prevention.

Tioga County ASAP Coalition, a leading community organization dedicated to preventing substance abuse, will receive $60,000. This funding will enable the coalition to expand its efforts in combating underage drinking, raising awareness about the risks associated with alcohol consumption among minors, and implementing targeted prevention programs within the community.

Chenango Health Network, Inc., a trusted healthcare provider in Chenango County, will receive $60,000. The funding will empower the organization to further its comprehensive approach to substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment.

Rep. Molinaro said, “Tioga County ASAP Coalition and Chenango Health Network, Inc. have proven to be invaluable allies in preventing and addressing substance use disorders. By providing them with additional federal funding, we are empowering them to continue their vital work and make a lasting difference.”

Lori Morgan, Director of Community Services for Tioga County said, “We are very excited to have received this award as it will expand Tioga County ASAP coalition work even more to provide focused efforts on underage drinking prevention and education. Thank you Congressman Molinaro.”