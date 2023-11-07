ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lockdown was instated Mohawk Valley Community College after an emergency 911 call came from the residence halls.

According to the college, the call indicated the presence of an individual with a weapon within the residence halls.

Students evacuated their dorms, and Utica Police searched the rooms and campus.

The situation has since been resolved. The college says students, faculty, staff, or members of the community are not at risk.

“After a comprehensive review and search of all dormitories, there was no evidence to substantiate the report. At this time, MVCC would like to assure the community that the Utica campus is secure, and there is no ongoing threat,” said Mohawk Valley Community College.

Classes and other activities at MVCC will resume as scheduled.

Utica Police are currently at Mohawk Valley Community College investigating a report of a person with a gun on campus.

The college is in a lockdown.

Metro SWAT along with members of the Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff Office, New York State Police, and MVCC Security helped out with the situation.