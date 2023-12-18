GREATER BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The latest predictions from the National Weather Service has the Susquehanna River hitting moderate flood stage in Conklin, Binghamton and Vestal.

At 8:16 a.m. Monday, the river was at 12.94 ft. in Conklin and expected to crest at 18.3 ft. at around 6 p.m.

At 8:45 a.m., the Susquehanna near the confluence with the Chenango River in downtown Binghamton read at 11.33 ft. with a predicted crest of 17.3 ft. at midnight.

At 8:00 a.m., the Susquehanna at Vestal came in at 14.74 ft. with the NWS forecasting a peak of 25.9 ft. near midnight.

Other areas predicted to experience minor flooding are:

Susquehanna River at Windsor, cresting at 17.8 ft.

Chenango River at Chenango Forks, cresting at 11.2 ft.

Tioughnioga River at Itaska

Susquehanna River at Owego, cresting at 31 ft.

Chenango River at Greene, cresting at 14.7 ft.

The National Weather Service’s real-time river gage graphs can be found here.